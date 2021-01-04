Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 3.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.42. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development and services firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of properties in the United States. It primarily provide specialized real estate services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

