Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $363.09 and last traded at $359.98. 8,381,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,098,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 461.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total transaction of $1,502,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,384 shares of company stock worth $81,132,851. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

