ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Trading Down 11.1%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) shares fell 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 406,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 392,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.50.

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

