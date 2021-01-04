Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 10.5% Higher

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 2,963,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,816,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

