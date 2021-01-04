Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.92.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Zscaler stock opened at $199.71 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $212.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $2,064,265.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,145,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,705 shares of company stock valued at $59,363,386. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

