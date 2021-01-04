ZTCoin (ZT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00343456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023521 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

