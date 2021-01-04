Zuflo Coin Market Capitalization Tops $73,661.75 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $73,661.75 and $16,162.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.