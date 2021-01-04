ZUM TOKEN Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 341.2% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00433187 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,327,523,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,312,093,036 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

