-$0.16 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRKR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,875. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

