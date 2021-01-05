-$0.33 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 132,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.23.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.
