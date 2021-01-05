0x Price Reaches $0.47 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, 0x has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $353.09 million and $153.91 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025036 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.