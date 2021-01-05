0xBitcoin Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $849,906.25 and approximately $1.24 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.