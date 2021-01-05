0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $891,551.58

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. 0xcert has a market cap of $891,551.58 and approximately $63,898.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.