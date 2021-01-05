-$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.90) to ($4.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

UROV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

UROV stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

