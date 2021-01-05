$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $502.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

