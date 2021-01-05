$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 million to $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.45. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

