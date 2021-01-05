$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $157.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

