1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Trading 3.5% Higher

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.27 ($25.02) and last traded at €21.16 ($24.89). 169,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 193,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.44 ($24.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.02 ($30.61).

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.14 and a 200-day moving average of €21.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

