112,075 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

