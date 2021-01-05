12,000 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. BeiGene accounts for 1.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BeiGene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $261.01 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $71,147,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,291 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

