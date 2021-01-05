$146.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $146.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.66 billion to $149.14 billion. Walmart reported sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $554.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $414.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

