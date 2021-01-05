$146.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report sales of $146.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.66 billion. Walmart reported sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $554.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

