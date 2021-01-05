$15.95 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post sales of $15.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.73 billion. MetLife reported sales of $18.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $61.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.92 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 496,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 908,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

