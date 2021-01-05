$18.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $18.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.71 billion and the highest is $18.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $72.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.12 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,806,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,084,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 68.0% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,946,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

