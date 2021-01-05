180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Up 7.2%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 904,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 885,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63.

In other 180 Life Sciences news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 33,445 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $70,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

