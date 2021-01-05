$199.98 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $199.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.20 million to $200.50 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $232.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $845.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

