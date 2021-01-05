$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.