$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

FL opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,808,951 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,174 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $82,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $29,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $17,505,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

