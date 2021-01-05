$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $98,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.