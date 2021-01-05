$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $98,000.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
