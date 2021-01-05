21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head-To-Head Contrast

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 7.03 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -141.17 DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.49 $5.68 million $0.04 286.50

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 21Vianet Group and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.93, indicating a potential downside of 23.46%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Risk and Volatility

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31% DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DouYu International beats 21Vianet Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 26 self-built and 51 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 36,291 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

