$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $92.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.61 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $117.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of MNRL opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a PE ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

