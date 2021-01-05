$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report $24.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.61 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $117.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

