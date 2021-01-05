$247.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $247.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $253.11 million. Gentherm reported sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $877.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

THRM opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

