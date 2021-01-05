$249.46 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $249.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $974.83 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

TCBI stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

