$249.46 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $249.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $974.83 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.
TCBI stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $249.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.80 million and the lowest is $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $266.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $974.83 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.
Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine
upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.