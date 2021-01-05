$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $25.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.27 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $54.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 million to $58.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

