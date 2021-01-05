$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.61 million and the highest is $29.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $54.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 million to $58.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

