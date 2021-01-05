$271.58 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $271.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $287.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

