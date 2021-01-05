$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

