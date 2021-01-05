$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $11.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $16.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $34.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 146,710 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,306,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.