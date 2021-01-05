$33.99 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $33.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,368.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $251.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.19 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

