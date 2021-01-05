$350.60 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post sales of $350.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.60 million and the lowest is $344.20 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $379.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

