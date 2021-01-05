$350.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $350.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.60 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $364.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth $13,822,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.