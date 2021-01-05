$394.57 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $394.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.40 million and the lowest is $391.73 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $440.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

