3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. BidaskClub downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of MMM opened at $171.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

