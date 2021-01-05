$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

MMC stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

