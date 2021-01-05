$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.16 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

LNC stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.