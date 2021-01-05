$457.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $457.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.91 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

