4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

