4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

