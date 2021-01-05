4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc

